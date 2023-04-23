Man shot by girlfriend's ex, police say

The 50-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot by his girlfriend's ex, police say.

Officers were dispatched to W. Poplar and N. Frio for a shooting in progress around 5:40 a.m. early Sunday morning on the 1200 block of W Poplar on the city's northwest-side of town.

When the police arrived, they found the 50-year-old victim outside an abandoned building with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and a laceration to the top of his head.

The victim told police that the unknown suspect shot him because he was in a relationship with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

