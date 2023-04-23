Uber driver wanted for a warrant for sexual assault

Luis Alberto Deleon, 30, had been working as an Uber Driver when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding an Uber driver accused of sexual assault.

Officials say 30-year-old Luis Alberto Deleon, Jr. was working as an Uber driver when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

He's described as being 5'10" tall, weighs about 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

BCSO says he may have ran to Las Vegas.

He was last seen driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry with TX LP SPP7337 or with Temporary plate 2325Y59.



If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Luis Alberto Deleon, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or the BCSO Tips Hotline at (210)335-8477

