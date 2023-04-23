Woman dead after car plunges 25 feet , lands on roof after hitting barrier

The woman was extracted from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed in an overnight crash on I-10 ealy Sunday morning after she hit the barrier and fell 25 feet, landing on the roof.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the 10500 block of I-10 on the northwest side of town.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that the car hit the barrier wall on the access road, went over it and fell approximately 25 feet down on to the highwa, landing on it's roof.

The female driver was extracted from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle drive over the barrier onto the highway.

The driver's identity has not been released.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.