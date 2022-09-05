Man runs to nightclub for help after he's shot in the leg following attempted robbery, police say

Authorities said the suspects took off after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are still searching for three people accused of attempting to steal a car from a parking garage.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday near a night club on North Main Avenue.

Police told KENS 5 a man in his 20s was in a parking garage near the club. That’s when three people came up to him and tried to steal his car.

At some point during the attempted robbery, the victim was shot in the thigh. He ran to the club, trying to ask for help.

He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Authorities said the suspects took off after the shooting, so they are still searching for them. SAPD could be seen in the parking garage collecting evidence

Police said they’re not sure if the suspects ran away, or if they drove away in another car.