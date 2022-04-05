Man shot and killed on I-35 south, SAPD shuts down highway amid investigation

Police say anyone traveling south on I-35 in that area between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m. who may have witnessed the shooting or have dashcam footage should contact SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have shut down part of I-35 south after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car after a crash on the highway.

A San Antonio Police officer at the scene said calls came in around 4:30 for a traffic accident on I-35 south just south of Binz-Engleman Road. EMS arrived at the scene first, and found a man in his 20s in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police shut down the highway to investigate, saying the road may remain closed for two hours or more.

Police said that anyone traveling south on I-35 in that area between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m. who may have witnessed the shooting or have dashcam footage should contact SAPD. Investigators do not have anything to share about a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Police are unsure if the victim was targeted by someone who knew him, or if it was more of a random road rage incident. Police said that the driver was the only person in the car, and that multiple shots hit the car, but it's not yet clear how many shots hit the victim.

According to the officer, it appears that the victim crashed into another vehicle, then the center median, then a tree on the side of the road where the car came to rest.

This investigation is ongoing, and the roadway remains closed as of 6:45 p.m. as police continue to process the scene.