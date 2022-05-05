About 40 migrants discovered in Bexar County stash house, officials say

Some of the migrants said it has been six days since they have last eaten, BCSO said.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A few dozen migrants were detained by authorities in Atascosa Thursday after Bexar County deputies investigated an area of concern and discovered them.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said between 35 and 39 migrants in total are now preparing to be interviewed by federal officials "to see if we can determine who among the group are coyotes and who are victims."

Deputies initially stopped a vehicle near the property, inside of which was a man and two teenage girls believed to be trafficking victims.

According to the sheriff, several of the migrants – most of them males – told deputies they hadn't eaten in six days. Several of their feet were "torn up," he added, likely from traveling, and one woman developed severe blister injuries.

The below video provided to KENS 5 by BCSO shows officials tending to migrants.

Salazar said there had been a recent “uptick in violent crime” in a typically quiet area of the county, which is what initially attracted the attention of law enforcement.