SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a store clerk at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on 102 Demya Drive on the city's west side.

Police said a man wearing a white coat and white mask walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money from the register.

The suspect grabbed the cash and ran from the scene. No injuries were reported.

