SAN ANTONIO — An intoxicated man fought a security guard as the guard tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a pool hall at Loop 410 and Exchange Parkway on the city's northwest side, police said.

Authorities said the man was visibly intoxicated when the guard tried to get the suspect to call for a ride.

When the man refused, the security guard called SAPD. That's when the suspect began to assault the security guard, authorities said.

The security guard tried to detain the man and eventually pepper-sprayed him, police said.

After spraying the suspect, he was able to wrestle him into the handcuffs.

Emergency Medical Services were able to rinse the pepper spray off both the suspect and security guard. The suspect was charged with Public Intoxication, Assault and Possession of Marijuana.

RELATED: $5,000 reward for information on Circle K robbery

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal crash that sparked officer-involved shooting, police say

RELATED: SAPD offers reward for west side arson suspect