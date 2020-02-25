SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on a robbery at a Circle K earlier in February.

The aggravated robbery happened on February 8 at the Circle K at 15010 Judson Road around 3 a.m., and police are looking for any information to identify and locate the person or persons responsible.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.

