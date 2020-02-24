SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a Circle K.

The incident took place Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Circle K on 2601 Nogalitos Street on the city's south side.

Police said the suspect walked into the convenience store bathroom. After waiting for customers to clear, he came out of the restroom and walked to the front counter.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the cashier. The man demanded money and the victim opened the register, police said.

That's when the man reached over the counter and took the money from the cash drawer himself, police said. He then fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.