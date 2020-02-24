SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of robbing a northeast-side Walmart.

The incident took place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Walmart on 4331 Thousand Oaks.

Police said the suspects grabbed merchandise and put it in the shopping cart.

Authorities said the man and woman attempted to walk out of the store with the items without paying.

When confronted by store employees, the man injured one of the employees and the suspects took off with the items, police said.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.