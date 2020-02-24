SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Christopher Polk.

Polk was killed Feb. 24, 2018, in the 4400 block of NW Loop 410 on the city's northwest side.

Police said Polk left the Ice Lounge on Evers Road. After he left, he got onto Loop 410 when a silver SUV and black sedan drove up alongside his car and fired multiple shots. He died in his vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

