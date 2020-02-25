San Antonio Police and San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward for help locating and identifying an arson suspect.

A 2018 Ford Fusion was stolen from the El Corona Night Club at 7503 US Highway 90 West on October 12, 2019. Authorities found the car burnt out on the 16800 block of South Evans Road.

The suspect pictured was last seen driving the vehicle at the Valero at Medina Base Road and Loop 410.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.

