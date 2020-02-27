SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible string of Dollar General robberies that occurred Wednesday night.

According to officials with BCSO, deputies were called out to two Dollar General locations for armed robberies that occurred within an hour of one another. The locations are roughly 15 minutes apart.

The first incident occurred at the Dollar General located at 7430 Tarrasa around 8:12 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the store where they learned that a man in dark clothing and a face mask walked into the store, pulled a gun on the clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes before running off.

Then, at 8:40 p.m. deputies were called out to a Dollar General store located at 13152 Independence Avenue.

Similar to the Tarrasa location robbery, deputies said that a man came into the store, pulled a gun, demanded cigarettes and then, in this incident, took the cash register before running off.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation continues.