SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the suspects in the robbery of a 7-Eleven store back on February 20.

Police say two men were seen walking into the store in the 5700 block of Babcock on the northwest side.

They reportedly demanded the store clerk hand over money from the register. One of the suspects motioned as if concealing a weapon, police said.

The two men got away with money and alcohol and possibly took off in a black sedan.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Call 224-STOP if you have any information.

