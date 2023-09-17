Man on moped hit, killed by driver suspected of driving while intoxicated, police say

The man on the moped was turning at the intersection when he was struck and killed by a driver in an SUV who police suspect may have been drinking.

SAN ANTONIO — A man riding a moped was struck and killed by a suspected DWI driver north of downtown early Sunday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to the intersection of Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a major crash.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the driver of the moped, a man in his 50s, dead from the crash.

According to police, the moped driver was trying to make a turn when he was struck by a driver in an SUV. That driver did stay and is cooperating with officers. He is facing possible charges as police suspect he may have been drinking.

Investigators were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police continued their investigation.

This is a developing story.

