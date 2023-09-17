Woman found shot in head following accident on west side

First responders found two bullet wounds to the back of the victim's head when they were pulling her from an accident.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of her head when first responders were trying to pull her from her vehicle following an accident on the west side, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to the intersection of Buena Vista St. and Panuco St. near W Commerce Street around 9:38 p.m. Saturday for reports of a multi-car accident.

When officers arrived at the location, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash and initially thought one of the drivers had fled from the scene. First responders then found the driver laying down inside her SUV.

While EMS was working on the driver, a woman in her 30s, they found two gunshot wounds to the back of her head. Police searched the area for any evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate anything. They did notice bullet holes in both the woman's SUV and on her headrest.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later. The people who were inside the second vehicle involved in the crash were checked out by EMS at the scene and released.

Police have no description or information on a suspect.

Police continue their investigation.

