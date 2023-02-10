Man killed after being ejected from his truck following head-on crash

Police say the victim veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into another truck head on. He died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit another truck head on Sunday night.

San Antonio Police responded to South Flores and Barrett Ave near Southcross on the south side of town around 9 p.m. for reports of an accident.

Witnesses told police the driver of the white truck was going northbound on Flores when the victim in a blue truck crossed over through traffic from Barret Avenue and hit the truck head on.

The impact from the crash caused the driver of the blue truck to be ejected from his vehicle. Firefighters attempted life-saving measures on that driver, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

In each vehicle, the driver was the only occupant. The driver in the white truck did not suffer any injuries nor will he be facing any charges according to police.

The north and southbound lanes of Flores were closed for three hours while police worked to investigate and the clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

