Massive fire spreads to second home, destroying both

The Battalion Chief says that two homes were destroyed by the intense fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a massive blaze Monday morning that spread to a second home, leaving two families without a place to stay on the east side near China Grove.

San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Lake Bluff for reports of a structure fire just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Initially, firefighters were sent out to investigate a possible fire, but when they arrived at the location, they found a heavy working fire. Officials say that the fire was so intense that they changed their priority from the large house fire to trying to save neighboring houses from catching fire.

Ultimately, a second home caught fire and sustained heavy damage. Both of the homes were a total loss, but thankfully, nobody was injured.

The fire caused a gas line to rupture, and SAFD says the flames continued to shoot from the gas break area until CPS Energy is able to fix the break. Officials say this usually can can take several hours.

No word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the fire. Two families have been displaced.

This is a developing story.

