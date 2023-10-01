Police say a fight between brother and sister ended with one stabbed

Family was vague with the details and said they didn't know who stabbed the victim and that they did not see anything.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between siblings ended with one stabbed, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight on Sunday in the 600 block of Sharmain Place on the south side of San Antonio for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived, a family member said they were related to both the victim and the suspect, who left from the scene. SAPD says the two are siblings.

Family was vague with the details and said they didn't know who stabbed the 23-year-old victim and that they did not see anything. The suspect is a 31-year-old sister of the victim.

Police found the suspect hiding in the backyard behind a shed, with blood on her face holding a knife.

The victim was not found, and his injury was not confirmed by officers.

Police gathered evidence to help with their investigation.

Officers say the suspect did not appear to have an apparent wound and told police she was defending herself from the victim.

This is a developing story.

