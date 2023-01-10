Man found shot in buttocks, not cooperating with police

The victim would not tell officers who shot him or how it happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was found shot in the buttocks is not cooperating with police, and won't say how it happened or who did it.

San Antonio Police responded to Iroquois Street and Ute Street near I-35 on the southwest side of town early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the 54-year-old victim laying on the street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The victim would not cooperate with officers and was refused treatment. He would not say what happened or even tell police who shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A friend of the victim who was near the crime scene was interviewed by police. No suspect was identified and police don't have much to go on at this time.

This is a developing story.

