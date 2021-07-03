Man in critical condition after being stabbed in sports bar parking lot, police say

Police said a fight involving several people took place in the parking lot, resulting in the man being stabbed.

SAN ANTONIO — A large fight in front of a sports bar led to a man in his 20s being stabbed in the chest, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in front of the Sand Box on UTSA Boulevard.

Police said a fight involving several people took place in the parking lot, resulting in the man being stabbed. Authorities transported the victim to University Hospital. His injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

SAPD said they are searching for a male suspect who took off in a black Chrysler 300.