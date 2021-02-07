Man found shot three times near downtown-area ice house

Officers were called out the Morales Ice House on Frio City Road, near Ladyet, just before 5 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside an ice house near downtown Friday morning.

Officers were called out the Morales Ice House on Frio City Road, near Ladyet, just before 5 a.m.

When offices got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying in front of the ice house. He had been shot a total of three times, once in the chest and twice in the arm.

The man was found unconscious, so police do not have any information on who shot him or what led to the shooting. But, police found shell casings in the area that lead them to believe the shooting was in that location.