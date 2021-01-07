Drive-by shooting leads to car crash on northwest side

No one was hurt at the home near Culebra Road and Grissom Road, but police found a chunk of evidence from the vehicle that got away.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver left a messy trail while trying to get away during a drive-by shooting, police said. The unexpected chain of events created chaos on Wellwood Street on the northwest side late Wednesday evening.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, as the suspect or suspects left the scene, they hit a house and left a bumper behind.

Police say it happened in a neighborhood near Culebra Road and Grissom Road. Based on what they've heard so far from witnesses, it sounds like a black car rolled up to a house and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at it. But as the car drove away, it hit a house and left some evidence for police to examine: a front bumper with a license plate on it.