Drive-by shooting leads to car crash on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A driver left a messy trail while trying to get away during a drive-by shooting, police said. The unexpected chain of events created chaos on Wellwood Street on the northwest side late Wednesday evening.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, as the suspect or suspects left the scene, they hit a house and left a bumper behind.
Police say it happened in a neighborhood near Culebra Road and Grissom Road. Based on what they've heard so far from witnesses, it sounds like a black car rolled up to a house and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at it. But as the car drove away, it hit a house and left some evidence for police to examine: a front bumper with a license plate on it.
Detectives are hoping that helps lead them to the people involved. The San Antonio Fire Department boarded up the damaged home. No one was injured.