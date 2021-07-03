SAPD: Argument leads to shooting; man in critical condition

Police said two male drivers got into a minor car accident. They each got out of their vehicles, an argument began, and then it turned violent.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men led to a shooting, leaving the victim in critical condition, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Greenhill Pass on the city's north side.

Police said two male drivers got into a minor car accident. They each got out of their vehicles, an argument began, and then it turned violent; one of the men shot the other, authorities said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities are still searching for the suspect. His description and the vehicle he was driving was not reported.