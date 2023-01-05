Man in critical condition after being shot twice in head near downtown, police say

Due to the nature of the critical injury, the victim was transferred to University Hospital, where they have a trauma center.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the head late Sunday night while inside a car near the downtown area.

Police say he was dropped off at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan just before midnight. Officials are speaking with the driver to try and determine exactly what happened.

So far, the driver tells police the shooting happened while the victim was in the car somewhere near downtown.

Due to the nature of the critical injury, the victim was transferred to University Hospital, where they have a trauma center.

Police are still investigating and say they still don't have any information about who may be responsible.

No additional detail were provided.

This is a developing story.

