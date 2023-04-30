Two men stabbed on west-side, one dies from injuries, police say

When officers arrived at the location, they found one man dead and a second man injured, both with stab wounds. The suspect was not found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were stabbed on the west-side Saturday night, and one died from his injuries, police say.

San Antonio Police were called out to to Brookhill at Fairhill around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The surviving victim told police they got into a fight with a suspect and got stabbed.

Police found shell casings, blood, and a knife sheath at the crime scene.

The suspect was not found.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.