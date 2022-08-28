Man hit, killed by train after lying down on tracks

Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report they hit a man who was lying down on the tracks.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a train early Saturday morning after he reportedly lay down on the tracks.

It happened around 6:19 a.m. on Saltillo Street at South Trinity Street near Martinez Park on the west side of town.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Ricardo Amador. He died from blunt force injuries.

Police said a representative with Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report that one of their trains hit a person who was lying down on the tracks.

Officials met with the crew from the train and found the deceased man underneath the train.

