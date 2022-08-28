Brothers wounded by gunfire when one is cleaning gun and it accidentally discharged

One brother told police he was cleaning the 9mm handgun when he pulled the trigger, striking his brother in the hand and then ricocheting into his thigh.

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers were injured in an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon when one of them says he was cleaning his mother's 9mm and he accidentally pulled the trigger.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. on the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Rd near Ft. Sam Houston on the east side.

When officers arrived the 18-year-old brother told police he was cleaning his mom's 9mm handgun when he pulled the trigger not knowing there was a round in the chamber.

The handgun discharged, hitting the other brother, 15, in his left palm and then ricocheting into his thigh. Both brothers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, both in good condition.

CSI made the scene to process and collected the firearm that was discharged, as well as other items of evidence at the scene.

Homicide interviewed the two brothers at the hospital.

At this time, charges are not being filed on the older brother.

This is a developing story.

