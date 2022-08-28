Woman found shot in the head after argument with man, police say

The suspect and the victim were arguing and wrestling for the weapon when it went off, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head after police say she was arguing with a man on the south side of town.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane.

Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.

When they arrived at the location, they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 41-year-old suspect said the two had been arguing, then wrestling with the gun when it went off.

Charges are currently pending at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.