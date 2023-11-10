Man gets stuck in chimney after police say he was seen breaking into a home

The man apparently tried to climb the chimney to escape from police, then fell, getting trapped inside it.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who is suspected of breaking into a home on the northeast side of town ended up trapped inside a chimney, needing police and firefighters to come to his rescue.

San Antonio Police received reports of a man being stuck inside a chimney around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Boulder Pass near Judson Road and Stahl Road.

The incident apparently began earlier in the day when an officer saw a man trying to break into a vacant home. Officers surrounded the house and waited for backup to come help with the search.

Initially, they could not locate the suspect. A second search determined that the man was stuck inside a chimney.

Police say the suspect tried to climb out of the home, then fell, getting trapped inside. He was stuck for several hours until firefighters were able to free him from the chimney.

He was treated by EMS at the scene and released into police custody. The suspect was booked on charges of breaking and entering.

This is a developing story.

