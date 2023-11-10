Rollover crash shuts down I-37 Northbound

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday near the Southcross exit.

SAN ANTONIO — A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital and caused the highway to be shut down while officials investigate and work to clear the scene.

San Antonio Police responded just after 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-37 Northbound near the Southcross exit on the southeast side of town for reports of an accident. At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The northbound lanes of I-37 and Southcross are shut down.

This is a developing story.

