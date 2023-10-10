'It's definitely a challenge' | SAFD discusses the growing battle with vacant structure fires

SAFD reports 29% of fires they respond to in the city are at vacant buildings or homes.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters are no strangers to fighting vacant structure fires. The number of these fires has been increasing the last several years, according to SAFD fire public information officer, Joe Arrington.

But Arrington said he is anticipating by the end of the year, there would have been anywhere between 12 to 16 percent more vacant structure fires compared to last year.

Right now, 29 percent of all fires SAFD is battling is at a vacant building or home.

“It’s definitely a challenge for us and something that’s on the rise,” Arrington said.

Arrington said it is an issue that his department has discussed with other departments across the country to help solve. He said many cities are experiencing the same problem, especially since the pandemic.

These fires are more dangerous for both firefighters and people living nearby.

“Like we saw recently on the west side, those vacant fires can spread,” Arrington said.

He said these unstable structures make it harder for firefighters to navigate. The floors may have holes in them and the walls may come down quicker.

Arrington also pointed out that a lot of times, the fire itself is not reported right away.

“Our firefighters are having to fight a much larger fire than it would’ve been if somebody was living there and saw it early on,” Arrington said.

Just Monday night, a fire now being investigated as possible arson broke out at this vacant home off Austin Street east of downtown.

“We’re just trying to clean up the area because we’re living here, we’re growing here and we just want to clean it up,” Marcos Sarmiento with OK Tours said.

Sarmiento bought this home and property three months ago to expand his business next door. Since buying the property, he has been waiting for the city to issue a permit so he can tear down the home he said had been taken over by squatters.

“We’ll board it up and then they’ll just break in, kick in, seal it shut,” Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento said he was also interested in buying a vacant building down the street but has been unsuccessful. As KENS 5 was getting video of that building, a man appearing to be experiencing homelessness was spotted inside. The building had a window partly boarded up that seemed to be broken into.

Arrington said not all vacant structure fires are related to homelessness but it is an issue that he believes needs to be tackled in order to help the problem.

“We’ve got to work together to make sure that all those resources for those folks are out there, that every avenue is being explored because it’s a much bigger problem than just a house fire here and there,” Arrington said.

Arrington said they are working with the city to better mark dangerous buildings so firefighters know when to be extra cautious. He also said it is important property owners property seal up vacant homes or buildings.

“It’s your responsibility to secure that to keep folks from getting in there,” Arrington said.