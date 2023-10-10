Vacant home on east-side destroyed by fire, possibly caused by arson

A man is being questioned who was found nearby, but no word on whether they were being charged with arson.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are investigating a case of possible arson after an abandoned home on the east side was destroyed by a fire late Monday evening.

San Antonio Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the 700 block of Austin Street on the city's east-side around 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found a vacant home with heavy flames. The Battalion Chief said that nobody was home, and the house appeared to be abandoned.

A man was detained by law enforcement and was being questioned at the scene. No word on whether they were being charged with arson.

No injuries were reported. No information was provided about the dollar amount of damages caused by the blaze.

This is a developing story.

