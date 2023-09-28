Early morning fire damages four homes on south side

Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home that was renovated.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a vacant south-side home spread to more homes early Thursday morning.

Multiple San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire that was first reported around 5 a.m. on the 1200 block of Florida Street.

At least four homes were damaged by the flames and smoke. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home that was renovated.

The home immediately behind it then caught fire and is believed to be a total loss. Officials say that several residents made it out safely. Two additional homes also ended up with significant damage.

No word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the fire.

This is a developing story.

