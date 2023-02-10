Fire burns through abandoned southeast-side building

When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out of the second story of the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant building on the southeast-side of San Antonio on Monday.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of S. Hackberry around 10 a.m. for reports of an abandoned building on fire.

SAFD says they were able to make a quick entry to the structure and attack the flames aggresively, confining the damage to the second story of that building. Officials say there was nobody inside the building.

Firefighters did have to force entry, and they said it appears that the structure had been vacant for quite some time.

They noted that there were holes in the floor and other damage that made it a little more tricky to fight the fire. They proceeded with caution to prevent any injuries.

Firefighters estimate the damages to be about $60,000 to $70,000.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.