Man found shot to death in Seguin

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of North Austin Street in Seguin around 12:05 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police Department is investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of North Austin Street in Seguin around 12:05 p.m.

Officers say a 49-year-old man was found dead at that location. They do not know what led up to the shooting or a motive in the situation.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made. Seguin Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 830-379-2123, or Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.