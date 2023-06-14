Need a gun lock or safe? Bexar County is giving them away

Officials say there’s been an uptick in accidental shootings involving children. With school out for the summer, the county is launching a new initiative.

SAN ANTONIO — Shootings are now the leading cause of death among children and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That's why Bexar County is trying to reduce these tragedies with a new program.

“This is not about taking away firearms or firearm rights,” said Monica Ramos, a spokesperson for the county. “This is strictly aimed at safety for adolescents and unintentional shootings.”

Ramos says there has been an uptick in accidental shootings involving children getting their hands on firearms, and it started during the pandemic.

With summer break underway, she says prevention is crucial.

“When kids are typically out of school, they are getting into mom and dads’ drawers, climbing up into closets," said Ramos. "They may find a gun and start playing with it. They may think it’s kind of cool, and before you know it there’s a tragedy that occurs.”

Last June, the Bexar County Commissioners Court received $140,000 from the American Rescue Plan to distribute gun locks and portable handgun safes.

1,000 gun locks and 3,800 safes will be given out and five separate drive-through events for free. People must pre-register. Right now, only one giveaway has openings:

[FULL] Thursday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Padre Park, 6515 Padre Drive

[FULL] Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bullis County Park, 27583 Blanco Rd

[OPENINGS AVAILABLE] Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pletz County Park, 3831 Belgium Lane

Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pletz County Park, 3831 Belgium Lane [FULL] Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Comanche Park, 2600 Rigsby

[FULL] Saturday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rodriguez Park, 2060 Rodriguez

“We don’t ask you any information about your firearm,” said Ramos. “We don’t even ask if you have a firearm.”

Ramos hopes the program also cuts down on teenagers breaking into vehicles and getting ahold of handguns.

She says nearly 2,000 people have already registered.

“We have had a tremendous response from the community on this program,” Ramos said.