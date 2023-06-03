17-year-old girl shot and killed in possible accidental shooting, SAPD says

The victim was identified as Alea Briones. An investigation is underway.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old was killed in a possible accidental shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they received a call just after 12 a.m. on Saturday morning to a home on the 11300 block of Woollcott from a witness who said that a suspect accidentally shot the victim, later identified as Alea Briones.

When officers arrived the suspect said he was taking the gun apart when it went off and struck the victim in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital by EMS and pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.

Police said the witnesses were in the kitchen when the shooting happened, and the shooting occurred in a bedroom.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.