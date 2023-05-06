Two-year-old injured in possible accidental shooting, SAPD says

Police said the child was in critical but stable condition after a single shot rang out at a northwest-side home and hit the boy in the face.

SAN ANTONIO — A two-year-old child may have been playing with a gun when it went off once and hit him in the face, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the child was in critical but stable condition after a single shot rang out at a northwest-side home on Saturday evening, hitting the child in the left cheek and clipping his ear.

Investigators were on the scene trying to figure out what happened, and were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home. They said the father was in the home but said he didn't hear the shot, and that two other family members were there and did hear it. Police believe the gun involved was a 9 mm handgun, and it's unclear who it belonged to.

Police weren't sure if charges would be filed in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

