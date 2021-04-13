Police investigating crash where driver was found dead still inside vehicle

The vehicle was found in a field and the engine was "cold to the touch," police said. So far, the victim has only been identified as a 27-year-old man.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers responded to a one-vehicle major accident on Tuesday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 4-door car was found stationary in a field several yards off U.S. Highway 90 on the west side.

A preliminary report released by SAPD said when officers arrived on the scene in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 90 West around 9:11 a.m., "The vehicle engine was cold to the touch and had been there for a long while."

Officers found the driver, who has only been identified so far as a 27-year-old male, still inside the vehicle. They used the department's helicopter, EAGLE, to see if there were any possible ejected passengers, but did not locate any other victims.

There was visible extensive damage to a wire fence and trees.