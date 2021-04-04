One dead, two hospitalized after major wreck on southwest side causes highway closure

First responders are at the scene of a serious crash on Loop 410 East near I-35, not far from Palo Alto College. Traffic is being diverted while police investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are at the scene of a major crash on the city's southwest side that killed one person, which was reported right after 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. According to the San Antonio Police Department, traffic is being diverted off the highway.

The accident scene is on Loop 410 eastbound near Highway 16 near Palo Alto College. As of noon, traffic was backed up to I-35 past Somerset Road.

Police at the scene said there were three people in the car, including a child. Witnesses reportedly saw the vehicle flip and hit a highway sign. SAPD said one person died, and two survivors were taken to the hospital, one via AirLIFE.