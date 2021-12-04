Major wreck on N. Loop 1604 sends three to hospital

The crash happened near N.W. Military Hwy, and video from eyewitnesses at the scene shows one vehicle flipped over and several others involved in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a major collision involving multiple vehicles on Loop 1604 on the northwest side.

The crash happened near N.W. Military Hwy, and video from eyewitnesses at the scene shows one vehicle flipped over and several others involved in the crash. San Antonio Fire Department officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition.

Aerial video from the scene shows a big-rig truck that hit a pickup truck from behind, and at least three other personal vehicles that were involved in the crash.

Major wreck involving several vehicles on loop 1604 near N.W. Military. Vehicles destroyed, flipped over. SAFD says three people were taken to a hospital. One person is in serious condition. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/50Z7unFrjx — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) April 12, 2021

Editor's note: the video below features explicit language.