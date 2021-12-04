Major wreck on N. Loop 1604 sends three to hospital

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a major collision involving multiple vehicles on Loop 1604 on the northwest side.
The crash happened near N.W. Military Hwy, and video from eyewitnesses at the scene shows one vehicle flipped over and several others involved in the crash. San Antonio Fire Department officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition.
Aerial video from the scene shows a big-rig truck that hit a pickup truck from behind, and at least three other personal vehicles that were involved in the crash.
Editor's note: the video below features explicit language.
We will update this story as it develops.