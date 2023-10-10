Man falls to his death from back of 18-wheeler where he was hiding, officials say

The driver of that big rig is now facing some serious questions from police.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler driver is facing questions after officials say a man died falling off the back of the cab where he was hiding, and down into the wheel well of the truck.

Police in Von Ormy, as well as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, responded to I-35 South at Benton City Road for reports of an accident around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Officials say that a man was found dead and they believe he had been hiding on the back of the cab of the 18-wheeler truck when he lost his grip and fell down into the wheel well. Police say he died instantly.

BCSO says the man was a migrant who was possibly hiding from law enforcement.

The driver of that big rig is now facing questions from law enforcement about how the man got there and whether or not he knew that he was there.

Charges are pending until the outcome of the investigation.

No additional injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

