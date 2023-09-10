Firefighters investigating fire at popular west-side ice house early Monday

Fire officials say there was lots of smoke coming from building when they arrived, and had to force entry to battle the blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at a west-side ice house early Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the Morales Ice House located in the 900 block of Frio City Road near Highway 90 just after 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, there was lots of smoke visible, with a working fire inside the building, which was closed. Firefighters had to force entry into the structure to battle the blaze.

They were able to knock the fire out quickly, with no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No word on the dollar amount of damages caused by the fire.

This is a developing story.

