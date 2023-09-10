Body found in creek near Woodlawn Lake

The man's body is in a state of decomposition, so it's been there for a few days, say San Antonio Police.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found on Sunday in a creek near Woodlawn Lake, SAPD says.

The man's body was found floating in a state of decomposition, so it's been there for a few days, says San Antonio Police.

The body was found in Tobin Creek, which feeds into Woodlawn Lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma due to the condition of the body, police say.

Police say it is too soon to tell if the victim was homeless, or a victim of homicide.

This is a developing story.

