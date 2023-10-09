Man shot after dispute over empty west-side lot, police say

It happened just before noon on Monday on the west side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on the west side of San Antonio Monday afternoon.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 2200 block of El Paso Street near S Zarzamora Street just before noon for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one victim in his mid 20s laying on the sidewalk/street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to BAMC with a gunshot wound to his lower, right side. Police say the wound is not life-threatening.

Police do have one person detained for questioning at this time. That person, also in his mid 20s, is believed to be the suspect who fired the shot.

Officers say there was some sort of dispute about usage of an empty lot nearby, prior to the shooting. The lot is empty and police don't know who owns it at this time.

The weapon was found at the scene.

This is a developing story.

