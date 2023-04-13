Man dies after being found shot multiple times in backyard

It happened on the east side of town late Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being found in a backyard on the east side of town with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Police were called out to the 1100 block of Wyoming St. Off off Hackberry around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say it appears there was some sort of fight going on in the middle of the street, and two people were shooting at each other.

After the shooting, witnesses told police the two men took off in a black SUV.

When first responders got to the scene in the backyard, they immediately tried to help the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Emergency medical workers tried to stabilize him, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Officials say he was in his 30s.

Police searched for the SUV seen driving away after the shooting, but were unsuccessful.

This is an ongoing investigation.

