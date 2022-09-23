Police looking for suspects who beat man at Doc Browns Night Club

The victim is a 26-year-old man who was attempting to de-escalate a fight between his friend and a group of unknown males.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help finding the suspects involved in beating man at a night club on the far west side.

Police say the attack happened at the Doc Browns Night Club on West Loop 1604 on September 23, 2022.

The victim is a 26-year-old man who was attempting to de-escalate a fight between his friend and a group of unknown males.

The suspect beat the victim after he was on the ground and unconscious. The suspects then fled in a lifted Red F-150 and a Silver 4 door Hyundai Elantra.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You can remain anonymous, and you could earn a reward.

