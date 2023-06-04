Police release new clues in shooting the lead to months-long coma for woman

Police say a 26-year-old woman slammed into a security guard's SUV as her Jeep coasted into oncoming traffic after she was shot in the head and body.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have released new clues about an attack that's left a woman in a coma since December.

The shooting also resulted in a wrong way crash on East Commerce just south of the AT&T Center four days after Christmas.

A business owner nearby provided surveillance video which is the new clue released by Crime Stoppers.

In the video, you can see two cars. Police want to know more about the black car, which is the one they believe fired on the innocent woman.

After the shots are fired, you can see the victim's Jeep slow down before crashing into an oncoming car just outside the camera's range.

Four months later, no arrests have been made.

Here are the key facts: It happened December 29th around 2:20 a.m. on East Commerce around the bridge over Salado Creek.

The vehicle they're looking for is black.